Kwakwani and Howell Wilson pupils recognised

Recent graduates of the Kwakwani and Howell Wilson primary schools in Sub-region Two, of Region Ten, Upper Demerara-Berbice were recently honoured for their outstanding performances at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Attending the ceremony, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin congratulated the students on their achievements.

“Hard work does bring about good results. Your success at your examination is due largely to the hard work that you put in. I would like you to take that with you when you begin your new life and new beginnings with your secondary education”, he said.

The Business Minister further encouraged the graduates to develop a love of reading and to make use of every publication they can get their hands on.

Also attending the prize giving ceremony was Member of Parliament, Audwin Rutherford, who called on the students to focus on their goals as they moved forward.

The students were presented with were school bags, trophies and monetary donations.