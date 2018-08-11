Photos

Dancers performing last evening at the Umana Yana

Dancers performing last evening at the Umana Yana at a blessing ceremony for CGX’s next exploration well prospect in the Corentyne Block, offshore Guyana. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

By

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

SASOD reps meet Georgetown Mayor

Dubai diplomat visits

Indigenous Heritage Month

Literacy camp

Fire-hit Kingelly family gets help from BK

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts T20 cricket at Providence

GDF Islanders arrive

Enmore house destroyed by fire

Comments