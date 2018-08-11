Dubai diplomat visits
Second Secretary in the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Brazil, Abdelrahman Abdulla Almaazmi (right) , paid a Courtesy Call on Minister Catherine Hughes on Wednesday 8 August. According to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, the Secretary took the opportunity to apprise Hughes of the significant strides Dubai and the UAE have made in the field of Information Communications Technology and the successes in diversifying their economy away from oil and gas. (Ministry of Public Telecommunications photo)
