SASOD reps meet Georgetown Mayor: Two representatives of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) met with the Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green (centre) on Thursday to discuss a new partnership to conduct Gender and Sexual Diversity Training with city councillors, city constables and City Hall staff who interface directly with Georgetown’s residents. In a brief statement, SASOD said the initiative is aimed at improving local government’s consideration of and services to LGBT persons who reside in the capital city. SASOD was represented by Vice-Chairperson of its Board of Directors Diana Cruickshank (left) and Homophobia(s) Education Coordinator Anil Persaud. (SASOD photo)