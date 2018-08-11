Photos

SASOD reps meet Georgetown Mayor

SASOD reps meet Georgetown Mayor: Two representatives of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) met with the Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green (centre) on Thursday to discuss a new partnership to conduct Gender and Sexual Diversity Training with city councillors, city constables and City Hall staff who interface directly with Georgetown’s residents. In a brief statement, SASOD said the initiative is aimed at improving local government’s consideration of and services to LGBT persons who reside in the capital city. SASOD was represented by Vice-Chairperson of its Board of Directors Diana Cruickshank (left) and Homophobia(s) Education Coordinator Anil Persaud. (SASOD photo)

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Dancers performing last evening at the Umana Yana

By

Dubai diplomat visits

Indigenous Heritage Month

Literacy camp

Fire-hit Kingelly family gets help from BK

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts T20 cricket at Providence

GDF Islanders arrive

Enmore house destroyed by fire

Comments