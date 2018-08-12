Ushering in Indigenous Heritage Month: Dancers performing an indigenous cultural dance during the launch of Indigenous Heritage Month at the Umana Yana on Friday. A Department of Public Information (DPI) report stated that Indigenous Heritage Month will be observed in September under the theme ‘Proud of our Indigenous Identity – Celebrating in Unity.’ DPI noted that the celebrations will commence with a religious service on August 31st at the Indigenous Village at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. A ceremonial launch will follow on September 1st. The Indigenous Village will also host a cultural extravaganza and food and craft exhibition from September 1st to September 5th. Additionally, an Indigenous Heritage Art Exhibition will run from September 5th to September 30th at the National Art Gallery, Castellani House. Other activities slated on the calendar include the Indigenous Games, educational tours to the capital city for hinterland students, lectures and an annual fundraising dinner. Apart from these activities, villages will also host their respective annual heritage celebrations, including Shulinab in Region Nine, in Region Nine, which has been declared this year’s heritage village. (DPI photo)