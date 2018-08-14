Energy agency, OLADE host human resources workshop

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), hosted a consultation workshop for stakeholders titled ‘Human Resources Management, Energy Statistics & Planning Awareness’ yesterday at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

A release yesterday from the GEA said that the workshop was conceptualized under the frame work of the ‘Caribbean Energy Statistics Capacity Enhancement Project’ which has been implemented and supported by OLADE and the International Development Association of the World Bank. The Project’s main objective is to improve energy statistics planning and management capacity and to implement National Energy Information Systems in five Caribbean countries - Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, and Suriname. The key output - the implementation of a National Energy Information Management System is expected to be in place by mid-2019.

With Guyana being one of the beneficiary countries of the Project, the main purpose of the workshop was to advise participants of :- the overall project, the requirements for information management and energy planning, as well as human resources management and energy statistics.

During his opening remarks, David Patterson, Minister of Public Infrastructure, expressed gratitude to OLADE on behalf of the Government of Guyana for the support the Organization has lent to Guyana’s Energy Sector over the years.

Topics covered during the session included Information management and Energy Planning, Human Resources Management and Energy Statistics, the National Energy Sector – Data Management and Challenges.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department. of the Environment, Guyana Sugar Corporation, Guyana Revenue Authority, Rubis, GUYOIL, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Public Utilities Commission, Guyana Power and Light, Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Finance, Institute of Applied Science and the Guyana Energy Agency.