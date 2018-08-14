President David Granger yesterday met with the executive members of the newly formed American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana at State House, where he said that Guyana is open for business in all sectors including agriculture, mining and eco-tourism.

“I am seeing that we can bring more people to the fold. There is so much we can do. There is absolutely nothing in terms of agricultural products that we cannot supply to the Caribbean hospitality sector but we need investment capital…and we need to build a stronger manufacturing sector,” he said, according to a Ministry of the Presidency release.

The Head of State said that as the Chamber opens its operations here, it is his hope that small businesses would not be left out.

“We will do whatever we can do to promote and stabilise trade and investment because what’s good for Guyana is good Guyanese. This can only work to the benefit to both sides. Small businesses are welcomed and if they can be given some training, like how to write a proposal or business plan, then there is so much we can do,” he said.

Anne McKinney, Vice President, Americas Department of the International Affairs Division, United States Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber will become a catalyst for investment.

According to the release, the meeting was also attended by Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, Justin Nedd, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone and Telephone Company, Liz Wyatt, General Manager of SOL Guyana Incorporated, George Kalantzakis, Manager, International Government Affairs, Hess Corporation, Mitchell Da Silva, Managing Director, Citi Country Officer, Trinidad and Tobago Hub, Clairmont Cummings and Neeran Tiwari, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce.