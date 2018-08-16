Photos

Home-going service

President David Granger (left in front pew), yesterday, attended the home-going service for the late Ranwell Jordan, former Mayor of Georgetown, which was held at the Trinity Methodist Church.  (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

 

By Staff Editor

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Ministry meets teachers again

Baroness Amos visits

City bridge

STEM Guyana receives donation from US-based youth group

‘Guyana is open for business’

Energy agency, OLADE host human resources workshop

Lions Club of Central Demerara presents bursaries

Youth Festival exhibition

By
Comments