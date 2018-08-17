Fifty Bath Settlement students complete First Lady’s Robotics Camp

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday, closed a two-day Robotics Camp, where 50 students of the Bath Primary school were able to participate, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency. The primary school received a gift of a Robotics kit from the Office of the First Lady and were encouraged to create a Robotics Club.

Education Officer, with responsibility for secondary schools, Sheldon Grenville commended the Office of the First Lady for the implementation of the initiative and expressed his appreciation for the inclusion of the Bath Settlement community.

Kurtis Nankishore, a participant, excitedly shared experience during the course of the two-day camp. “This camp was a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun doing scratching programming, coding, getting to build the robots. I learned a lot from this experience and I think I might want to take up technical or mechanical engineering,” he said.