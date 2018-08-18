Georgia town twinned with Georgetown

The Georgetown Mayor and City Councillors yesterday hosted a reception in honour of the visiting Mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia, Jason Larry as part of an initiative to twin the two cities, the Department of Public Information said.

The official key to the city was handed over by Mayor Patricia Chase-Green (left) to the Mayor of the city in DeKalb County, Georgia, USA. Mayor Larry told the councillors that “Every community has six things in common and that is where you live, work, play, worship, shop and educate.”

Chase-Green thanked the Stonecrest mayor and his team for taking the time to visit Georgetown for the twinning of the two cities which she noted will see future exchanges that will boost the development of the two towns. (DPI photo)