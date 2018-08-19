Photos

Home-going service

President David Granger (left in front pew), on Thursday attended the home-going service for the late Ranwell Jordan (inset), former Mayor of Georgetown, which was held at the Trinity Methodist Church.  (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Music, Art and Culture

PNCR’s 20th Biennial Delegates Conference opened yesterday

Georgia town twinned with Georgetown

PNCR Congress photos

Fifty Bath Settlement students complete First Lady’s Robotics Camp

Ministry meets teachers again

Home-going service

Baroness Amos visits

Comments