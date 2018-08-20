Photos Volda Lawrence wins Volda Lawrence has been declared the new Chairman of the PNCR following elections yesterday at the parties 20th biennial congress.The victorious Lawrence is at left in this photo. One of the two other major contenders, Basil Williams is at right. By Staff Editor 1 min agoSHARE THIS PHOTO Share Next Gallery Music, Art and Culture Comments More in Photos Music, Art and Culture PNCR’s 20th Biennial Delegates Conference opened yesterday Georgia town twinned with Georgetown PNCR Congress photos Fifty Bath Settlement students complete First Lady’s Robotics Camp Ministry meets teachers again Home-going service Baroness Amos visits Comments