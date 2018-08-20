Photos

Volda Lawrence wins

Volda Lawrence has been declared the new Chairman of the PNCR following elections yesterday at the parties 20th biennial congress.

The victorious Lawrence is at left in this photo. One of the two other major contenders, Basil Williams is at right.

 

By Staff Editor

