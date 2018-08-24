Police Force pays out millions in bursaries

More than one hundred students were yesterday honoured by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for their academic achievements over the last school year, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

At the GPF’s annual presentation of bursaries at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, students who gained more than 400 marks at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) were awarded multi-year bursaries. Those with less than 400 marks were given a one-time grant by the Police Association.

In 1944, James Felix, a police sergeant established a police scholarship fund that assisted children of members of the force at both secondary and tertiary level. In 1948, the fund came under the management committee chaired by the Commissioner of Police. There was a lull in the programme after which it was restored in 1990 under Commissioner Laurie Lewis. It was then funded by the Police Consumers Society.