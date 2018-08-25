Photos

Nurses’ reception

President David Granger on Thursday evening, hosted a reception at the Baridi Benab at State House for the members of the Guyana Nurses' Association. The Association is celebrating its 90th anniversary this month.

By Staff Editor

SHARE THIS GALLERY

Comments  
More in Photos

Police Force pays out millions in bursaries

CAPE students honoured by climate change office

City workers in wages protest

Unity show

175th Anniversary of Georgetown church service

Volda Lawrence wins

Music, Art and Culture

PNCR’s 20th Biennial Delegates Conference opened yesterday

Comments