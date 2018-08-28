Kuru Kururu hosts first-ever Business Expo
The Kuru Kururu Small Business Association hosted its inaugural Business Expo on Saturday last with the aim of bringing more exposure to the small businesses in the community, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
Held at the Newtown Settlement located on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, the expo saw over thirty small businesses displaying hair products, make-up artistry, photography, robotics, several homemade products including pepper sauce, green seasoning, jams and jellies and ice cream