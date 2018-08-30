Back to school hampers for Sophia children

Thirty-five school-aged children from the Sophia area were on Saturday last presented with back- -to-school hampers, courtesy of the Rotaract Club of Georgetown.

Those who received hampers have been participating in the Sophia Literacy Programme, which has been a signature community service project run by Rotaract Club of Georgetown (RCG) since 1993.

The programme which is held every Saturday from 9:30 am - 11:30am at the Pattensen Community Centre, ‘B’ Field Sophia, offers free literacy lessons to the children under the tutelage of trained teachers.

Stabroek News understands that the programme currently has 50 students enrolled, 35 of whom were present on Saturday to receive the hampers.

In addition to the facilitation of the programme, the RCG also seeks to alleviate the cost of back- to-school expenses with the provision of stationery supplies

This year, the group went a step further and included in their hampers an even wider range of school supplies including lunch bags, socks water bottles and dental hygiene products, among other items.

Further, the children benefited from a youth empowerment talk facilitated by Ronald Austin Jr, a dental hygiene talk led by Dr. Rei-Launya Amsterdam, a menstrual hygiene talk led by Reisa Roberts, and a personal hygiene talk by Sheba Thomas, as well as a road safety talk.