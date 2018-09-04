Foreign service officers attend human trafficking workshop

Foreign Service Officers yesterday participated in a one-day workshop on Human Trafficking at the Guyana Police Officers’ Training Centre. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it was facilitated by the Ministerial Task Force on Combating Trafficking In Persons (TIP).

The objectives were to ensure that the officers understood the legal climate surrounding TIP in Guyana, as well as available regional and international support.

This Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo shows the participants.