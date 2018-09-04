Photos Scenes from yesterday’s teachers strike Teachers marching through the town of New Amsterdam yesterday.Mark Lyte, GTU President addressing the teachers after the protest in Berbice.Teachers protesting in front of the Department of Education, Region Six.Teachers in Region 9 marching through Lethem yesterday morning in support of the GTU’s strike action. (Photo courtesy Paul Ques)This teacher carried around a placard reading ‘If you can read this, thank a teacher’ to illustrate the importance of teachers.Teachers marching through the town of New Amsterdam yesterday as a part of their strike action. By Staff Writer 1 h agoSHARE THIS GALLERY Share Next Gallery Foreign service officers attend human trafficking workshop Comments More in Photos Foreign service officers attend human trafficking workshop Parika Market New bus fares Fifteen former sugar workers graduate from plumbing course New airport facilities being tested Interfaith service marks start of Indigenous Heritage month By Terrence Thompson Comments