Scenes from yesterday’s teachers strike

Teachers marching through the town of New Amsterdam yesterday.

Mark Lyte, GTU President addressing the teachers after the protest in Berbice.

Teachers protesting in front of the Department of Education, Region Six.

Teachers in Region 9 marching through Lethem yesterday morning in support of the GTU’s strike action. (Photo courtesy Paul Ques)

This teacher carried around a placard reading ‘If you can read this, thank a teacher’ to illustrate the importance of teachers.

Teachers marching through the town of New Amsterdam yesterday as a part of their strike action.

