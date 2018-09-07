Photos

Dressed up for indigenous heritage month

Staff of the Amerindian People’s Association wearing Indigenous People’s traditional and contemporary wear and accessories during their regular work hours at their Charlotte Street office on Tuesday to mark Indigenous Heritage Month being observed this month. Their apparel included cotton garments with hand-painted murals, feathered head wear, beaded necklaces made from seeds and ornamental glass beads, and face and body painting. At left in front row is APA Executive Director Jean La Rose. (Terrence Thompson photo)

