Heritage Art Exhibition

The Indigenous Heritage Art Exhibition, which was declared open on Thursday at the National Art Gallery, Castellani House,  showcases the works of debutante and veteran Indigenous artists, the Department of Public Information said.

This year, the show honours the late Stephanie Henela Correia, a veteran artist, whose work can be found in collections all over the world. Correia was born in Moruca and is the daughter of the late Stephen Campbell, Guyana’s first Indigenous parliamentarian and Umblina Campbell.  

Below are scenes from the exhibition. (DPI photos)

 

 

 

