Goodbye to Chilean Ambassador
Guyana bade farewell to its first resident Chilean Ambassador, Claudio Rachel Rojas (left) at a function hosted on Thursday evening. Rojas was lauded by several government representatives for his work in Guyana, according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Among the officials attending the ceremony at the Cara Lodge Hotel, were, Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenridge. Delivering brief remarks, Minister Greenridge noted that the historic opening of the Chilean Embassy in Guyana and the appointment of Ambassador Rojas in 2015 has yielded results. (DPI photo)