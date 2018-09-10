Centenarian Virginia Euphemia Watts celebrates

It was quite a grand occasion as relatives, friends and well-wishers on September 5th, gathered with the children of Virginia Euphemia Watts to celebrate her 100th birth anniversary.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) among the many relatives who turned up to celebrate with ‘Granny’ or ‘Cousin Baby’, as she is fondly called, was MP Jennifer Wade and veteran trade unionist Lincoln Lewis.

Virginia Euphemia Watts nee Benjamin, was born in 1918 to Evan and Elvira Benjamin at Trafalgar/Number Twenty-eight Village, West Coast Berbice and was the first of five siblings, the others having passed away.

DPI said that the union between Virginia and her husband, the late Joseph Burchell Watts, bore six children: Philip, also known as Owen, Malcolm, also known as Win-win, Carole, Georgiana, also known as Terry, Donna and Gary, now deceased.

After her marriage, Watts and her husband moved to Tumatumari, Region Seven where he worked as Sick-Nurse/Dispenser with a mining company. She lived there for a period until her children were old enough to attend public school, DPI said.