GBTI bursaries

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on Friday presented bursary awards to 15 students who performed well at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment. Those who received the bursary awards were the country’s top student at the examination Naila Rahaman, Virenda Dookie, Brendon Prince, Mariah Ellis, Sameya Khan, Deviani Ram, Malina Khan, Jazzmin Roopchand, Ziya Haniff, Sayid Stuart, Mikayla Hamer, Joel Benjamin, Elijah Rajak, Muhammed Baksh of the Anna Regina Branch and Tiffany Regis of Lethem.
The awardees are all members of GBTI’s Early Savers Club. Some of the awardees can be seen in this photo.