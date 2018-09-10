Indigenous persons honoured for contributions to community development

Indigenous leaders were heralded for their contributions to community development, at the Reflection on the Life of Stephen Campbell yesterday, at the Umana Yana, Kingston.

According to the Department of Public Information, among those honoured for their contribution in the area of education, health and community development were; Johnathan Jarvis and Edwards Anthony Jarvis and Olga Chacon, Region One; Morris Leyland Jeffrey, Region Two; Region Four, Lloyd Andrews and Amanda Mahadeo; Region Five, Sylvie Henry; Region Six, Rudolph Peneux; Region Eight, Dianna Abraham; Region Nine, John Medas Alfred and Janet Rema Yaymochi.

Some of the awardees are in back row of this DPI photo. First Lady Sandra Granger is at centre in the front row along with government officials.