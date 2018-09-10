Photos

Suicide prevention walk held

The third suicide prevention walk hosted by the Prevention of Teenage Suicide (POTS) group  was held yesterday in observance of International Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, 2018.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI),  at 6 am, participants assembled at the intersection of Charlotte and Camp streets before moving off.

The walk concluded at the 1763 Monument, Square of the Revolution where participants were addressed by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

The walk getting underway (DPI photo)

By Staff Writer

