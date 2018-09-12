Broadcasting authority to promote innovation

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) will be focused on promoting innovation in the sector and empowering audiences This is according to Chairman Leslie Sobers when he addressed a retreat at the Lake Mainstay Resort on August 31 to September 1st, according to a GNBA release.

The Board and senior officials attended the retreat. Communication Specialist and Board Member, Dr. Rovin Deodat, spearheaded the proceedings.

The release said that Sobers, in his presentation, outlined the Board’s Vision for the Authority and the Broadcasting Sector.

He emphasized that the guiding vision of the Authority is to encourage and maintain harmonious relations with the Broadcasting Community and other stakeholders, and to create an enabling environment for the development of local content, while engendering professionalism and the adoption of best practices.

The Chairman further noted that the GNBA intends to strive for and maintain financial viability of the Authority. The chairman also noted that the vision of the Authority is clearly set out in Section 19 of the Broadcasting Act of 2011.