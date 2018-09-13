Harmon meets head of Cricket West Indies
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (centre), today, received a courtesy call from President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), formerly the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Dave Cameron (eight) at the Ministry of the Presidency. He was accompanied by Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Director on the CWI, Anand Sanasie.During the meeting, according to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the two sides discussed the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the development of cricket in the Caribbean, plans of the GCB, the selection of players and the procurement of an electronic screen for the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara.