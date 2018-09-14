Eddy Grant gives pep talk at NA school

Addressing close to one hundred students at the Vryman’s Erven Secondary School in New Amsterdam, Berbice on Wednesday, Guyanese international singing superstar, Eddy Grant urged them to focus on their education and to perform to their best, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported today.

Grant told the Berbice youths that “A man or a woman can make a living from 500 mango trees, because that’s a farm,” emphasising that Guyana has the necessary resources and opportunities which can contribute to them becoming an entrepreneur.

Referring to the country’s resources, the 70-year-old icon said that “Guyana has lots of lands and some of you can farm and provide for others,” while adding that “everyone cannot become a doctor or a lawyer…you need to know what you love, set a goal, pursue it and enjoy doing it; then you will have a wonderful life”.

Recalling his journey before becoming a celebrity, the former Plaisance resident said that he always wanted to become an independent entrepreneur and as a young man always dreamt of becoming like other stars.

“You just have to work towards what you want to become, make your time here worth spending,” the much sought-after singer reiterated, according to DPI.