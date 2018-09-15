Hinterland students complete study tour

Students of the hinterland concluded their one-week educational tour yesterday at the Guyana National Library and Parliament of Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the annual trip usually forms part of the month-long activities for Indigenous Heritage month, held every September.

“They are excited. I know they learnt a lot and I know they won’t forget this experience. When they go back I know they will have a lot to tell their families and friends,” Mornalisa King, a teacher attached to the Monkey Mountain Primary School told DPI.

The group comprised students from Baramita Primary School, Port Kaituma Secondary School in Region one and others from Monkey Mountain Primary in Region Eight.