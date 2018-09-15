Photos

Hinterland students complete study tour

Students of the hinterland concluded their one-week educational tour yesterday at the Guyana National Library and Parliament of Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the annual trip usually forms part of the month-long activities for Indigenous Heritage month, held every September.

“They are excited. I know they learnt a lot and I know they won’t forget this experience. When they go back I know they will have a lot to tell their families and friends,” Mornalisa King, a teacher attached to the Monkey Mountain Primary School told DPI.

The group comprised students from Baramita Primary School, Port Kaituma Secondary School in Region one and others from Monkey Mountain Primary in Region Eight.

 

Students and teachers of the Hinterland Regions with Public Relations Officer, Yannick December and Shavon Joseph, staff of Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs in the National Assembly room. (DPI photo)

????????????????????????????????????

Budding MPs (DPI photo)

The students examining the canon at Public Buildings (DPI photo)

By Staff Editor

SHARE THIS GALLERY

Comments  

More in Photos

Supporting fire prevention

Mexico’s 208th

Caribbean Airlines in customer appreciation

Comments