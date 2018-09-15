President David Granger last evening, said that bilateral ties between Guyana and Mexico remain strong as the two countries have co-operated in the areas of agriculture, disaster management, education, oil and gas and trade.

The President was at the time delivering the feature address at a reception held at the Marriott Hotel Guyana to commemorate Mexico’s 208th independence anniversary, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

In this Ministry of the Presidency photo, President Granger (second from left) and Mexican Ambassador, Ivan Sierra Medel cut the cake as Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (second from right) , Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge (right) and First Lady, Sandra Granger look on.