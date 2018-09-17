Crime detectives meet with Crime Chief Alves
Criminal Investigation Division detectives from A, C, & D Divisions as well as from Guyana Police Force headquarters in addition to Divisional Detective Officers yesterday met with newly appointed Crime Chief Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves. At the engagement, Alves outlined his vision for moving the department forward. Among the topics discussed, according to police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, were commitment and dedication to the job, timely completion of investigations and criminal files and stamping out corruption in the department. The meeting was held at the Police Officers Training Centre, Camp Road and Young Street, Eve Leary.