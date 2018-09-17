Santa Aratack heralds Indigenous Heritage Month

Hundreds of visitors from across Guyana travelled up the Kamuni Creek yesterday to participate in Santa Aratack’s Village Day.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Village Council of Santa Aratack under the leadership of Toshao Hilton Williams opened the day’s activities with a formal cultural programme, at the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Hall.

“Santa Aratack is a peaceful settlement of Indigenous people from the Arawak nation and we are always happy and excited during this time because people of all walks come and enjoy our culture, our way of life. We welcome you with open arms. I encourage you all to make lasting memories here and when you go back home spread the word of our beauty and encourage more people to come next year,” Williams said, according to DPI.

DPI said that the feature address was delivered by Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran who offered greetings to the community from President David Granger and Minister of State with Parliamentary Responsibilities for Region Three Joseph Harmon.

The REO committed to providing the fuel for the boat to facilitate pensioners travelling to Timehri to collect their monthly pensions. A boat and engine have also been placed at Santa Aratack to provide better egress and ingress for all residents of the community and to enable residents to clean the creek every quarter.