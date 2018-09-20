PPP/C sets up tent to be first in line on nomination day in Bartica

At 6 this morning, the PPP/C set up a tent outside the office where nominations for local government elections will be received tomorrow so that it could be the first in line.

With Local Government Elections set for November 12, Nominations Day is tomorrow for all local authorities.

In a statement today, the PPP said its Bartica Local Government Election Team will be presenting its 28 candidates to the GECOM Bartica Office tomorrow.

The statement said that having consulted Barticians in all nine constituencies, the PPP/C Bartica Election Team has produced a list of 9 constituency candidates that reflect gender, youth and experience. The statement said that women, and young women, dominate the list of PPP/C proportional representation (PR) candidates. Of the 28 PR candidates, 15 are female and 13 are male, with 35% being under the age of 35 years of age.

“The PPP/C Bartica Election Team 2018 commits itself as elected representatives in these Local Government Elections to consult with the citizens of the township on matters that are of great concern to them and to aggressively represent their interests to improve the fortunes of Barticians and the surrounding communities. September 20, 2018”, the statement said.