GDF to acquire well drilling techniques through South Rupununi project

Officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will benefit from knowledge in the drilling of wells when a South Rupununi project begins later this year, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

As part of a Complementary Agreement to the Basic Agreement on Technical Cooperation signed between the Presidents of Guyana and Brazil, the Brazilian Army Engineering and Construction Battalion (BEC) is expected to drill eight wells in eight South Rupununi villages to provide water security during the dry seasons.

Well-drilling operations will be jointly executed by the Engineering Corps of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and BEC beginning from September 27, 2018, at Shea, Maruranau, Awarewaunau, Churikadarnau, Aishalton, Karaudarnau and Baishaidrum.

Commander, Engineer Corps, GDF, Colonel Gary Beaton, told DPI that the GDF would provide a team to understudy the Brazilian army during the execution of the project.

“As part of a practical examination, GDF will then be required to drill two of the eight wells with supervision from BEC. At the end of the project we will have the capacity to drill wells as part of our operation,” Colonel Beaton said.

GDF has also been assigned the rehabilitation of the road which leads from Karaudarnau to Baishaidrum. The works must be completed by the end of October for the arrival of the BEC for their inspection before they sink the wells.

Following an inspection of the 70-kilometre trail, Colonel Beaton said only 20 per cent of the trail can be currently navigated by four-wheel vehicles.