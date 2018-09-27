East Coast traffic woes deepen because of road project
The flow of traffic between Mon Repos and Plaisance has further slowed during rush hour as a result of current works on the East Coast Road expansion project. Based on observations made yesterday afternoon, several sections of the road have been dug up as part of the project thus causing one lane traffic, much to the frustration of commuters who use the road daily. This newspaper was also told that where traffic ranks are not present to direct traffic, the chaos is extended to the East Coast Railway Embankment. In recent weeks the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has been strongly criticised for poor management of this project.