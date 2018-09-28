Brickdam Secondary wins national food, health quiz

The Brickdam Secondary School has won the first ever National Food Nutrition and Health Quiz Competition that was organised by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Unit of the Ministry of Education.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Education said that the final round which concluded yesterday at the Theatre Guild, Kingston pitted Brickdam Secondary against St. Joseph High School. The two schools scored 117 and 95 points respectively. In third place was Port Kaituma Secondary School.

The winning team whose members were Johnne Bascom, Tamera Jones and Shereice Melville won a trip to Jamaica compliments of Fly Jamaica, the winning trophy and $11,000 to be used to enhance the school’s Home Economics Department.

The members of the St. Joseph High Team were Angellika Juman, Teshana Pancha and Ryan Persaud. Representing Port Kaituma Secondary School were Kezia Albert, Shania Mitchell and Ayashia Waddle. The winner of the individual competition was Jermaine Austin of Anna Regina Secondary School.

The second-place team received as their prize a trip to Baganara Resort compliments of Evergreen Tours, hampers from NAMILCO, the second place trophy and $11,000 to be used to enhance their Home Economics Department as well.