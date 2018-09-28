GTT launches second annual breast cancer awareness event 

Linden and Lethem will join Georgetown in observing Pinktober, a breast cancer awareness campaign by Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT).

Yesterday, the company launched its second Pinktober at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTT, Justin Nedd said Pinktober is intended to be a “seismic shift” in how Guyanese tackle social causes, particularly breast cancer and cancer in the whole.

“Ultimately, our dream is to ensure that every single person in Guyana … is screened routinely … and as we make this a routine occurrence we will remove the stigma associated with cancer,” Nedd stated.

Pinktober begins on October 1, the month in which breast cancer awareness is observed worldwide.