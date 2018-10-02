EU donates 10 computers for schools in indigenous areas
EU Ambassador to Guyana, Jernej Videtič (left) signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with Peter Persaud (right) of the Amerindian Action Movement of Guyana [TAAMOG] on Monday.
A release on Monday from the EU office said that the MOU states that the EU Delegation will donate 10 refurbished computer systems to TAAMOG which will be installed in the following hinterland primary schools; Santa Rosa, Waramuri, Wauna, Mabaruma, Port Kaituma covering Region One and Nappi, Katur, Awarewanau, Kwaimaka and Karasabai covering Region Nine.The release said that the donation of the 10 complete desktop computer systems originated from a request made by TAAMOG to the EU Delegation at the beginning of Indigenous Heritage month. (EU photo)