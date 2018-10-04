River ramps for La Harmonie and Endeavour

The communities of La Harmonie and Endeavour, siruated about 15 and 20 miles respectively up the Demerara River on the West Bank, are the beneficiaries of two newly constructed river ramps valued at $12M, the Department of Public Information (DPI) says.

The two communities are only accessible by boat from either the West Bank or Timehri on the East Bank of Demerara.

The construction of the ramps follows representation by residents to Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran, approximately 5 months ago. (DPI photos)