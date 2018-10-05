British envoys call on Greenidge
British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn (second from left), accompanied by his counterparts to Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago respectively, Janet Douglas (second from right) and Tim Stew (left) yesterday called on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl B. Greenidge (centre).A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the envoys are part of a team working on a regional strategy to increase focus on the Caribbean and to strengthen its relations with the United Kingdom. The release said that they discussed concerns related to the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), disaster response and Brexit, among others. The High Commissioners assured Greenidge that plans were in place to protect UK-Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) relations as Brexit proceeded.