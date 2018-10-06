Photos

Joint World Bank team here

The Ministry of Finance says it is hosting a Joint World Bank team comprising the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Financial Corporation (IFC) - the private sector arm of the Bank from October 1st to 9th, 2018. Minister of Finance Winston Jordan is at centre in shirt-jac along with members of the teams and officials from the Ministry of Finance. (Ministry of Finance photo)

By Staff Editor

