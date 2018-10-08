Investiture Ceremony

Recipient of the Medal of Service Yvette Herod was Saturday evening awarded for her decades of community service in the villages of Buxton/Friendship. She told Stabroek News that Community Service, Youth Development and Education are her babies and encouraged those wishes to follow in her foot steps to remain engaged with their community. “It is your greatest asset,” she stressed.
Nurse Brenda Hastings of Kamarang receives the Medal of Service from President David Granger.
Cartoonist Paul Harris was Saturday awarded the Medal of Service for his body of work.
National Athlete Cleveland Forde was Saturday evening awarded the Medal of Service.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Paul Williams was Saturday evening awarded the Disciplined Services Medal.