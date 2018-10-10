Five new envoys accredited to Guyana
President David Granger, this morning, accepted Letters of Credence from three new Ambassadors and two High Commissioners at State House.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the new Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Guyana are Patricio Becker Marshall, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile; Jacob Rijkert Frederiks, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of The Netherlands; Nils Martin Gunneng, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway; Dr. Emmanuel John Nchimbi, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania and Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.