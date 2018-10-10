Photos

Five new envoys accredited to Guyana

President David Granger, this morning, accepted Letters of Credence from three new Ambassadors and two High Commissioners at State House.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the new Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Guyana are Patricio Becker Marshall, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile;  Jacob Rijkert Frederiks, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of The Netherlands; Nils Martin Gunneng, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway; Dr. Emmanuel John Nchimbi, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania and  Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

President David Granger (centre at right) shared a light moment with the new Nigerian High Commissioner. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

