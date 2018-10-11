Hamley Case accredited to Russia
Frederick Hamley Case (centre), Non- Resident Ambassador of Guyana to the Russian Federation presented his Credentials to Vladimir Putin (right), President of the Russian Federation. Ambassador Case who is also Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be resident in London. Also in photo at left is Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. The Ambassador, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release said, during his official visit to Moscow met with the Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander V. Grushko and Mr. Alexander Shchetinin Director of the Department of Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Case also held discussions with the Management of Rusal and is expected to engage the Guyanese students and other members of the diaspora in Moscow. Guyana and the Russian Federation established formal diplomatic relations on 17 December, 1970.