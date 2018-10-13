Kaycia Ellis admitted to bar

Kaycia Ellis, who recently obtained her Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School, was yesterday admitted to the local bar.
Senior Counsel Edward Luckhoo presented a petition for her admission to Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Georgetown.
Ellis, a former student of the Bishops’ High School, completed her LLB at the University of Guyana in 2016 before attending the Hugh Wooding Law School.
In his petition to the court, Senior Counsel Luckhoo stated that Ellis trained at his firm from June to August and he commended her work, especially in the area of research. The attorney noted that although Ellis desires to open her own practice in the future, in the interim she would serve as a Judicial Research Assistant. In photo, Ellis reads the attorney’s oath. (Terrence Thompson photo)