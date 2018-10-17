Ethnic relations body bolstering media monitoring unit

Staff members of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) along with nine newly recruited media monitors were on Monday engaged in a training session conducted by Remington Eastman, Head, Media Monitoring Unit, ERC, at its Georgetown location. The trainees are drawn from Berbice, Linden and Georgetown, a release from the ERC said.

Norris Witter, ERC Commissioner, in making brief introductory remarks charged the new recruits to carry out their tasks professionally for the job that lies ahead. The release said that the trainees will be introduced to concepts and laws governing elections monitoring, racial incitement and ethnically offensive language.

As the body continues to expand its staff, the Media Monitoring Unit is gearing up to monitor information being released through online news outlets, radio, newspapers, television and at political meetings related to Local Government Elections scheduled for November 12, 2018.