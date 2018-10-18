GO-Invest takes campaign to Region Nine

As part of its efforts to educate citizens and foreigners about the opportunities available in Guyana for investment, the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) has been conducting activities in a number of areas countrywide and this past weekend was no different with the Agency’s participation in the Lethem (Region Nine-Upper Takutu, Upper Essequibo) Town Week launch, a release from GO-Invest said.

Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Owen Verwey, prior to the launching ceremony, visited the new radio station at Lethem (Radio 95.1 FM) where during an interview on the Agency’s activities in the Region, he outlined GO-Invest’s initiatives to encourage and attract investment.