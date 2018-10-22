Commonwealth Association for Public Administration set
Minister of Public Service Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, yesterday morning, said Guyana is primed and focused on constructing a roadmap to good governance.
A release from the Public Information and Press Services department said that the Minister was at the time addressing government ministers from across the Commonwealth who gathered at the Marriott Hotel for a Ministers’ Forum prior to the start of the 7th Biennial Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) Conference, beginning today at the Hotel.