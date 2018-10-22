NAREI’s Open Day promotes sustainable agricultural practices

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), on Friday hosted an Open Day as part of the Agriculture Month celebrations.

The exhibits and models that were on display at the event, which saw an influx of students from schools in and out of Georgetown, were all in line with this year’s theme for Agriculture month, ‘Shaping Agriculture for a Green Economy’.

Various departments within the institute had on display for patrons, projects they would have undertaken to move Guyana towards becoming a greener country. These ranged from the use of bioenergy to sustainable pest and disease management and mangrove restoration.

When Stabroek News visited the Open Day activities, students from the New Amsterdam Multilateral, St Stanislaus College, Marian Academy and a few other schools, were seen interacting with persons from the various departments, who gave demonstrations, pamphlets and explanations for the various models and products that were being displayed.

CEO of NAREI, Dr. Oudho Homenauth, explained that the purpose of the open day was to give the young people a different outlook on agriculture. He stated that it was also to educate the youth on the various career paths and job opportunities available to them within the agricultural sector.

Dr. Homenauth also noted that while mangrove restoration is one of the projects they have undertaken for some time now, they are also interested in increasing the biodiversity and marine life, which can provide livelihoods for persons.