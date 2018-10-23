Guyana receives Climate Landscape Analysis for Children
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (left), yesterday, received the first Climate Landscape Analysis for Children (CLAC) to be presented in the South American Region from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).The Department of Public Information said that the report which was presented by UNICEF’s Representative to Guyana, Sylvie Fouet, is an assessment of the impact climate, energy and the environment have on Guyanese children.Fouet said environmental awareness among youth is very important and she hopes that there would be continued consultations with the youth on the subject.“What I like the most is that we have been supported by the Office of Climate Change (OCC) and more than twenty-one agencies in Guyana opened their doors [to us] ... so it is a very comprehensive review, “ Fouet said of the analysis while committing to strengthening UNICEF’s relationship with the OCC and other stakeholders. (DPI photo)